Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is pregnant with her first child and the couple are expecting their first baby in the Spring of 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement after they touched down in Sydney on Monday morning. The couple had informed about it to the Queen and the rest of the royal family at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday, it was revealed today.

In a press release, the Kensington Palace said their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public, the Kensington Palace added.

Thirty-four-year-old Prince Harry and 37-year-old Meghan arrived in Australia for their first major international tour since they were married in late May. They will also visit Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, with the main event this year’s Invictus Games held in Sydney.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the nuptial knot on May 19, 2018, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The groom, Prince Harry, is a member of the British royal family while the bride, Meghan Markle, is an American and former actress.

According to thecut.com, years before Meghan wed Prince Harry, she was married to Trevor Engelson – a producer in Los Angeles. Meghan and Trevor started dating in 2004 and were wed in Jamaica in September 2011. They divorced in August 2013 after two years of marriage.

Meghan, who was born 4 August 1981 and raised in Los Angeles (California), is a former American film and television actress who became a member of the British royal family upon her marriage to Prince Harry. Prince Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

