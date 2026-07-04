Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Separation Rumours Surface

The famous television couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, popularly known as “IT” couple of the entertainment world, has taken everyone by surprise with yet another interesting development on their social media platforms. People have noticed that the two star-crossed lovers, who are often referred to as “Privika”, have completely unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Both Prince and Yuvika haven’t commented on the issue publicly yet, but on looking further into their social media handles, one could come across a different scenario.

What Triggered The Fresh Batch Of Separation Rumours?

Speculation started after people who were following the accounts of the couple noticed that neither of their accounts was following each other. In the age of celebrities, Instagram unfollowing one another has come to symbolize the final straw before an official break-up statement is released.

But there are a few key factors that prove that this could just be a temporary problem:

The Profile Name Remains Unchanged: Prince Narula’s official Instagram handle prominently retains his married name, “Prince Yuvika Narula.”

No Photos Have Been Deleted: Unlike typical celebrity breakups where couples scrub their feeds clean, neither Prince nor Yuvika has archived or deleted any of their extensive couple photos, anniversary posts, or family reels.

Past Rumors Have Been Put To Rest: The couple has historically been target to groundless gossip. During Yuvika’s pregnancy, rumours surfaced because she stayed at her mother’s house, which she later clarified was simply due to ongoing renovations at their primary residence and better access to healthcare.

How Did The ‘Privika’ Love Story Begin?

This couple represents one of the longest-standing and most chronicled love stories within the Indian reality television world.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met as participants on the show Bigg Boss 9. It was Prince who revealed his feelings for her by cooking a heart-shaped paratha, thus gaining legions of fans. The couple got married in a grand traditional wedding ceremony at Mumbai, after having dated privately for three years since reality television days.

As for the private life of Prince and Yuvika, the couple passed through another stage by becoming parents to a daughter called Ikleen Narula, conceived through IVF. On the special occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prince and Yuvika presented their baby girl to the public at large when they took her to visit Mumbai Gurudwara.

Have Prince And Yuvika Addressed Marriage Troubles Before?

It is not the first time that the duo has been caught up in the media spotlight. Back in early 2025, there were a lot of divorce rumours online following some clickbait videos that misinterpreted scheduling conflicts between Yuvika and Prince as a sign of problems in their marriage.

Yuvika opened up about the issue in her own personal YouTube channel saying that there was absolutely “no need” for her to make any comments in response to the relentless gossiping since Prince’s hectic shooting schedule often made him travel a lot, something that regular internet users interpreted as an emotional problem. Taking into consideration their previous experience with online gossiping, many loyal fans believe that this new Instagram drama is just a simple technical problem or a lovers’ fight.

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