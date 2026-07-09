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Home > Entertainment News > Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’

Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have addressed months of speculation surrounding their marriage. Appearing together on Double Date, the couple explained how one statement in Prince's vlog was taken out of context, triggering rumours of a separation.

Prince Narula (Photo: X)
Prince Narula (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 17:59 IST

After months of speculation about their marriage, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have finally spoken about the rumours suggesting they were headed for a divorce. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, Prince explained that a remark from one of his YouTube vlogs was taken out of context, leading many to believe the couple had separated. Recalling that period, Prince said he was juggling multiple responsibilities, including work, building a new house and preparing for the arrival of their first child.

“People misunderstood that vlog. It was a difficult phase for me. I was under a lot of pressure and wanted our baby to come into our new home,” he said. Prince added that he had asked Yuvika to stay at her mother’s house during her pregnancy to avoid dust from the ongoing construction. Referring to the controversial line in the vlog, he explained, “When I said, ‘Hum ab saath nahi rehte,’ I only meant that she was staying at her mother’s place while I was at our house. People assumed we had separated, but we were only living apart temporarily.”

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How the rumours began

The speculation first gained momentum shortly after the birth of the couple’s daughter. In a YouTube vlog, Prince had claimed he was not informed about the delivery in time and expressed disappointment over how events unfolded. The comments sparked widespread discussion online.

Yuvika later responded in a separate vlog, saying she did not want to discuss their personal relationship publicly. Soon after, Prince shared a cryptic message on Instagram Stories that many fans interpreted as a response, further fuelling rumours of trouble in their marriage.

Instagram unfollow added to speculation

More recently, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Prince and Yuvika were no longer following each other on Instagram, reigniting divorce rumours across social media. Neither of them had addressed the online speculation at the time, leaving fans wondering if the couple was going through a difficult phase.

However, Prince’s latest clarification makes it clear that the statement which triggered the rumours was misunderstood. By addressing the controversy together on national television, the couple has attempted to put months of speculation to rest and explain the circumstances behind one of the most talked-about celebrity rumours in recent months.

ALSO READ: Who Is Srikanth Nagothi? Meet The Director Who Married Actress Swati Reddy In An Intimate Wedding

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Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’
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Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’
Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’
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