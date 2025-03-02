Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
  Prince Narula Clears Rumours Of Rivalry With Elvish Yadav After Fight On Roadies XX | WATCH

Prince Narula Clears Rumours Of Rivalry With Elvish Yadav After Fight On Roadies XX | WATCH

A video of Roadies XX judges Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav has been doing the rounds on the internet. The viral video shows the two judges getting into a heated argument

Prince Narula Clears Rumours Of Rivalry With Elvish Yadav After Fight On Roadies XX | WATCH

Roadies XX


A video of Roadies XX judges Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav has been doing the rounds on the internet. The viral video shows the two judges getting into a heated argument and threatening physical violence in a promo for Roadies XX. However, the two have reacted to rumors of a rivalry between them.

Prince Narula & Elvish Yadav Shut The Rumours

It all started when Elvish posted a video on Instagram featuring himself and Prince on February 28, where the two discussed their heated argument on ‘Roadies’ and cleared up rumors surrounding their supposed rivalry. In the video, Elvish asked Prince, “Kya chal raha hai bhai, kya chal raha hai ye sab?” (What’s going on, bro?). Prince chuckled and replied, “Tu bata kya chal raha hai.” (You tell me what’s going on).

However, clearing all the rumors, Prince hugged Elvish and said, “Listen to me, he is my younger brother and will always remain my brother. I don’t know which fans were responsible for our argument, but that’s all in the past. He is my dear brother, and now, whoever messes with him will have to deal with me too).

How The Spat Started?

A promo video surfaced on social media, where Elvish and Prince were seen involved in a heated argument. It further showed Elvish saying, “Take care of your time, ours is already running,” to Prince. To this, Prince replied, “My time has been running for 10 years.”

This heated argument escalated the fight between the two. The two also brought up legal matters during their exchange of coversation.

About Roadies XX

Roadies XX is currently airing its twentieth season, which brings exciting changes to the show. Rannvijay Singha returns as the host after a three-year break, while Neha Dhupia makes her comeback as a gang leader. The season also features Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty (the winner of the previous season), along with newcomer Elvish Yadav, all taking on the role of gang leaders. Roadies XX is available to watch on MTV and JioCinema.

ALSO READ: Watch: Katrina Kaif Recorded While Mahakumbh Snan; Raveen Tondon Condemns Viral Video

Filed under

Reality Show Roadies XX

