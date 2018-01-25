Lovebirds Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who met each other on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in its ninth season, finally got engaged in a low-key ceremony on January 23. Many television stars including VJ-turned-actor Rannvijay Singha, who is extremely close to Prince Narula said that he is very happy with this news.

Former Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula, who recently got engaged to long-time girlfriend Yuvika Choudhary, made his fans jump in joy after announcing his engagement with Yuvika officially. The adorable lovebirds took to their Instagram accounts to share this great news with fans. The news of their engagement took the internet by storm as it was being anticipated since a very long time that these two, who met each other on controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9 would soon be tying the knot with each other. Many television stars including VJ-turned-actor Rannvijay Singha, who is extremely close to Prince Narula said that he is very happy with this news.

Talking about Prince and Yuvika’s relationship, Rannvijay said,”I know they are really happy together. Prince also has his social media handle named as, Prince Yuvika Narula, so you can actually understand the seriousness they have for each other. The most important thing was when the two were in the Bigg Boss 9 house, that’s when their bond was tested under various circumstances and situations. Though as friends then, but it definitely did strengthen their bond.” He had mentored Prince on his stint on reality show Roadies.

“They are very nice people and are genuinely in love. I have known Prince for long and I have myself seen that with Yuvika, he has become more responsible. Earlier, Prince was this ball of energy that could just flung anywhere and we had to channelise and I had to control it. But now with him doing daily soaps and this beautiful girl at his personal end, he has become calm and composed,” he added.