Prince Narula has been absent for our screen for a long while now and it looks like he will be back soon and this time playing a Sikh man.

Prince Narula the actor and reality show star will be channeling his inner Sikh for his next project, as he shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen wearing Turban and a beard.

The model turned actor wrote in the same post that something new is coming and very soon, this will mark the first time Prince will play a Sikh man for the camera, who can dig into his previous experiences to prepare for his next as he played a Punjabi heartthrob in Badho Bahu, where the actor was praised for his charming screen presence and effortless acting.

Prince Narula started his career from modeling and then went on to win 4 of the major reality shows of the country winning MTV’s Roadies season 12 and Splitsvilla season, while also winning the 9th season of Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

Apart from acting Prince has also tried his hand in music releasing three tracks Hello Hello, Burnout and Zero Figure Tera.

Prince’s next project seems to be another music video as he tagged White Hill Music in his post the music label that has produced all of his previous songs, Prince has appeared in all three videos of his songs and has collaborated with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary on two of them, which has led to a speculation that his next will feature him romancing with his wife yet again.

Yuvika and Prince met while they were contestants in the 9th season of Bigg Boss and have been together ever since and if Prince’s next song features him romancing his wife it will be a treat for their fans who adored the couple in Nach Baliye 9 where they danced their way to victory.

