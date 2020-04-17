Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have revealed if they would like to participate in Khatron Ke Khailadi. In the past, the couple has lifted the winners trophy of Nach Baliye 9.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are touted as the ‘it’ couple of Indian Television. They fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 and got married yet later. One peak into their social media handle and it would become evident that the couple are head over heels for each other. Considering Prince Narula is regarded as the king of reality television shows having lifted the winner’s trophy of not just Nach Baliye 9 with Yuvika but also shows like Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9, their fans are curious to know if the couple will feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi in the coming future.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary responded that they might or might not. They are not certain right now. When asked about their time in Quarantine, Yuvika shared that her and Prince are sharing the load by working together and distributing all the duties. She further shared it feels like living in the Bigg Boss house. The only difference is that they are blessed with technology this time.

Recently, Prince Narula shared a fun video in which he pranked Yuvika Chaudhary. After the prank, Yuvika became quite miffed with Prince and walked off. On being asked if Yuvika plans to take revenge from Prince, she responded that revenge shall definitely be taken.

On the professional front, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have featured in three music videos together titled Hello Hello, Burnout and Goldy Golden.

