After Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's engagement, the couple's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were also no less than a star-studded affair. All the Tellywood celebrities that graced the big fat ceremony were TV actor Kishwer Merchant, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Mahi Vij, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's mehendi ceremony photos are a thing to watch on Internet today!

Finally, the former Bigg Boss mates Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to get married on Friday, October 12. The star-studded engagement and pre-wedding ceremonies were a glitzy affair. All the whos and who of Tellywood industry graced the big ceremony. TV host Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, Mandana Karimi, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, Rannvijay and Kishwer Merchant, Mahi Vij attended the party. Various photographs are surfacing on social media from the duo’s Mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

In the photos, Yuvika looks absolutely gorgeous in her green shimmery lehenga whereas the former Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss winner Prince Prince also looks handsome in her beige coloured sherwani at their mehendi ceremony. The duo stole the limelight as they danced on the hit Bollywood numbers.

Take a look at some of the inside photographs.

On the engagement day, Yuvika Chaudhary wore a red coloured gown and her beautiful smile made her look even more gorgeous. Take a look at some of the photographs.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary took to Instagram to share their album of beautiful moments of photographs and videos.

Check out some more photos and videos.

Speaking of their relationship, Prince Narula in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said that being in a relationship with Yuvika, he realised the importance of chemistry in a relationship to grow stronger and closer. It doesn’t require maths or a method to share an equation with your loved one. If you have it, you will feel it, regardless of the circumstances.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula announced their engagement ceremony in January this year on Instagram. The 27-year-old actor announced the news on Instagram with a photo featuring the couple.

Prince Narula is a Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9 fame. He met Yuvika Chaudhary on Bigg Boss 9. Yuvika was featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Naughty @ 40 and Enemmy.

