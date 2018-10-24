Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary photos: The newlyweds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives. Going by the latest surfacing photographs on social media, the duo seems to be inseparable from each other. In the photos, the couple looks super adorable together as they walked hand in hand. It was a fairytale love story which began during the reality show Bigg Boss season 9 and ended in a blissful wedding.

The former Bigg Boss contestant Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary finally entered their marital bliss after exchanging their wedding vows on October 12, 2018. Now, the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet from the same. In the photos, the lovely couple looks adorable together as they walked hand-in-hand. Soon after their post on the social media, the comments section was flooded with compliments.

The couple is commonly known as Privika by her fans and if we go by their comments section, it seems their followers just can’t get enough of their lovely pictures and videos. The duo tied the knot in October month. The wedding ceremony was a private affair. It was attended by close friends and family members.

Later, the couple threw a reception party which was no less than a grand one. Every Tellywood celebrity turned up for the big fat reception. In the reception, Yuvika Chaudhary donned a silver shimmery outfit while Prince looks dapper in his red sherwani.

Various photographs from their pre-wedding ceremonies took the Internet by storm where the couple looked extremely beautiful together.

Talking about their love story, the two met during their participation in a popular celebrity-based reality show, Bigg Boss season 9 where the two fell for each other. On being asked about her feelings for Prince Narula, She said that Prince feelings seemed to be genuine to her. We are one of those few jodis whose love blossomed on the reality show. She further said that she was surprised to get a rishta from his mother and his family. It seemed like both were destined to meet each other.

