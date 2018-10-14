Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary finally got hitched on October 12. The star couple who came to limelight when Prince Narula on Bigg Boss 9 proposed Yuvika, got engaged earlier this year. Vikas Gupta shared an adorable video of Yuvika and Prince kissing after the wedding.

And the much-awaited lovebirds are happily married now! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry’s love story was in buzz ever since Roadies star Narula expressed her love to Yuvika on Bigg Boss. The star couple got hitched on October 12, this year. Ever since their entire star-studded function photos and videos have been doing round the corner, Yuvika and Prince are simply giving us couple goals. Well, we have been enjoying watching their beautiful and adorable photos and videos but the latest one to add to the list is the recent video of Yuvika and Prince kissing in the cutest way.

Vikas Gupta took to his social media to share the cute video of Prince-Yuvika wedding. In the post, he wrote, And it is official Mr & Mrs Narula. Congratulations!! May this love makes you both stronger with each passing day the first kiss as husband and wife. He even told the perks of being the last guest as the last one to come gets a chance to witness the love and understand what a groom and bride feel when they finally get married and all the guests go away. He even added in his post that the newly married couple even suggest to get hitch to all the single ones.

Prince Narula took to his official Instagram handle to share some adorable picture of his wedding day. Not just that, he even shared a cute of them having fun and performing the rituals during their wedding. Thanking God for everything, he then appreciated the hard work epic stories did by capturing the important part of her life. Take a look at the photos and videos of Privika wedding shared by Prince Narula on his social media handle.

