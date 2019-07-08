Former Bigg Boss winner and television actor Prince Narula’s younger brother Rupesh Narula passed away after drowning at a beach in Toronto, Canada on Monday, July 7, according to latest media reports. Prince Narula’s younger brother Rupesh was 25 years old and was newly married. Media reports state that his wife was soon going to Toronto to join him in some days and meanwhile, Rupesh was staying with a family in Toronto.

According to reports, Rupesh went to the beach on Monday morning and later drowned. The reason for his drowning is still unknown and his friend told the media that even the water was not that deep that he will drown.

Rupesh’s friends said that they tried searching for him for 20-30 minutes and later found out that he was dead. Talking about the unfortunate incident, Prince Narula said that he cannot believe that Rupesh is gone. Prince said that his parents are gone to get Rupesh’s body and his last rites will be performed in Mumbai.

Prince Narula said that his wife Yuvika is with Rupesh’s wife currently and that they all are in a big state of shock. Prince Narula shot to fame after he participated in MTV reality game show Roadies X2 and later won it.

Prince later became more famous when he participated in another MTV reality show Splitsvilla 8 and emerged as the winner. He is also the winner of Bigg Boss 9 and has a massive fan base across the country. Prince Narula has also starred in several television shows.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App