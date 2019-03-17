Alia Bhatt is among the allrounders of the industry. In just 7 years, she has proved herself well and depicts every role with grace and glamour. Recently, singer Pritam Chakraborty praised the actor on Twitter saying that her Kathak moves in one of the songs of Kalank has killed it. Recently Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle to share that Kalank's first song Ghar More Pardesiya will release tomorrow.

Singer Pritam Chakraborty is one of the most talented individuals in the industry. He has worked in films like Subhanallah, Billo Rani, Selfie Le Le Re and created a big buzz in the industry. Currently, the actor is working in Abhishek Verman’s Kalank song. Recently, the singer took to his official Twitter handle to praise Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. He quoted that Alia has killed the song with her strong Kathak moves. It seems that the makers and the team are much excited about the film and are working rigorously to make the project big. The film features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Singh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan. Not only this, but Alia Bhatt also took to her official Instagram handle to share the glimpse of Kalank’s latest song Ghar More Pardesiya that will release tomorrow. In the post, she is looking flamboyant dressed in traditional attire. With light colour lehenga and dupatta, the actor looks like a queen.

Moreover, fans can’t keep calm and are much excited to see their favourite actor dancing on the screens and watch the film which will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. The filmmakers also created a lot of curiosity in the fans by releasing the posters and introduced each character to the fans in such an interesting manner.

Reports reveal that Alia Bhatt will play the role of Roop, Sonakshi Sinha will portray the role of Satya Chaudhary, Madhuri Dixit will play the role of Bahaar Begum, Varun Dhawan will play Zafar’s role and Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the role of Balraj Chaudhary. Kalank is one of the highest anticipated films and is produced by Karna Johar, who said in an Interview that Kalank is one of his dream projects as his father Yash Johar worked last on this project. The film is a period drama film that will hit the screen the next month.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More