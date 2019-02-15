India’s treasured music composer Pritam Da invited iconic DJ Marshmello to Jam8 for his first ever visit to a recording studio in India on February 14th. They were seen jamming and sharing notes on music where Pritam introduced Marshmello to the stalwarts of the Music Industry such as Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Arijit Singh and the singer whose vocals are on BIBA-Dev Negi.

India’s treasured music composer Pritam Da invited iconic DJ Marshmello to Jam8 for his first ever visit to a recording studio in India on February 14th. Having collaborated on the song BIBA, Pritam Da took Marshmello on a tour across his new Mumbai studio where the song actually took birth. They were seen jamming and sharing notes on music where Pritam introduced Marshmello to the stalwarts of the Music Industry such as Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Arijit Singh and the singer whose vocals are on BIBA-Dev Negi.

In the true tradition of Indian hospitality, Pritam Da gifted Marshmello a personalized jacket with their song name and logo that was curated by ace athleisure designer Narendra Kumar fondly known as Nari. Warmed by the gesture, Marshmello instantly put it on and posed for pictures. Nari designed and created twin jackets for Pritam Da and Marshmello in less than 48 hours, with their logo on the back to commemorate the duo’s track fashionably. The jackets are from Nari’s limited edition collection and can be best described as sophisticated, fun and Indian.

In the words of Nari himself, “It’s exciting for me to collaborate with and curate jackets for our very own Pritam Da and global icon Marshmello. The bomber jackets customized by me are from our ‘FKNS Mumbai’ athleisure line. It’s young, fun, modern and stylish couture. These pieces are Limited Edition with gold embroidery on the sleeves. The unique addition to the jacket is the BIBA logo on the back to commemorate the music”.

While wearing the jacket, Marshmello was cheered on with a dhol. Taken by the sound of it, Marshmello tried his hands at the instrument and played it exceptionally well and to the beat of their track ‘BIBA’ quite effortlessly. They also danced to the song and gave all a sneak peek of the ‘BIBA step’, to be seen in the video of the track due for release very soon.

Pritam Da mentions, “Team JioSaavn contacted me somewhere around November saying Marshmello wants to collaborate with you, what do you think about it? I was super excited and on board instantly. I composed a few songs which I sent to Marshmello to work with, together. My first cuts were love songs, especially after hearing Marshmello’s compositions ‘Alone’ and ‘Happier’, and I was convinced he would like the work I sent him. Marshmello’s team loved BIBA the most and felt that the song meshed perfectly with the energy, vibe, and culture of India, impressed by its Indianised beats. Marshmello then added his signature touch to it and the result is golden!”

