Just a few minutes ago, Kalank's title song Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai released and it has created a lot of buzz on social media. It seems that the fans were eagerly waiting for the song and Karan Johar finally quenched the thirst of the fans by releasing the first love track of the film. In an Interview, the music composer of the song Pritam revealed that the director of the film Abhishek Varman wanted a bright and romantic number.

After creating a lot of curiosity among the fans with the posters and the teasers, finally, the most-awaited song of Kalank is out. The producer of the film Karan Johar shared the first love song, Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai on Twitter. It is the third song of Abhishek Varman’s film after Ghar More Pardesiya featuring Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit and First Class which featured Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Talking about Kalank title song, it focusses on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s character Zafar and Roop, falling for each other. The song also features Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha. In an Interview, the music composer revealed that the director of the film Abhishek Varman wanted a bright and romantic number. He also quoted that he wanted the song to showcase the feeling of someone who falls in love with another. He wanted the song to be filled with deep and intense feelings.

Earlier the song was supposed to be released yesterday however the producer of the film revealed on Twitter that the music team which consists of Arijit Singh (Singer), Amitabh Bhattacharya (lyricist) and Pritam (Music Composer), to present their best version, so the song was delayed by a day.

It seems like the entire cast and the team is excited about the film and are leaving no chance of making the fans excited by sharing small glimpses and stills from the song. The period drama film will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019. Karan Johar in an Interview revealed that Kalank is a part of his dream project as his father Yash Johar last worked on this project.

The film will also mark fourth collaboration of leading stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who earlier appeared in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Talking about Alia Bhatt’s future projects, it includes Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar’s Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More