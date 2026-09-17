Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal Call Off Engagement Months After ‘Perfect Innings’ Post: ‘We Have Decided To Part Ways’

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have decided to go their separate ways, months after the Indian cricketer announced their engagement with a romantic social media post. Agarwal confirmed the separation in an emotional statement on Instagram, saying that the couple had reached the decision after recognising that their goals, responsibilities and circumstances for the future were different. She did not disclose further details and specifically asked people not to speculate about the reasons behind their decision.

Akriti Agarwal Confirms Split From Prithvi Shaw

Sharing the update, Agarwal wrote, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.” She added that the decision was mutual and that despite continuing to love and care for each other, they had accepted that their paths were no longer meant to be together.

Agarwal also wished both of them “the best, peace, and happiness” for the future while requesting privacy during what she described as a difficult period. The announcement comes two months after Agarwal had publicly dismissed breakup speculation surrounding the couple. In July, after a cryptic Instagram post triggered rumours, she clarified that she and Shaw were “still engaged” and said assumptions about their relationship were affecting the cricketer’s reputation.

Prithvi Shaw And Akriti Agarwal Got Engaged In March

Shaw announced his engagement to Agarwal on March 8, 2026, sharing pictures from their ceremony on Instagram. In his post, he wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings!”

The announcement came after the two had been seen together at social events, although they had largely kept their relationship private before the engagement. Agarwal, a Lucknow-born social media influencer and actor, has a large online following and has also appeared in the Telugu film Trimukha.

Prithvi Shaw’s Personal Life Amid Cricket Career

The end of the engagement comes during another important phase in Shaw’s cricket career. The batter, who made his India debut as a teenager and scored a century on Test debut in 2018, has been working to revive his place in professional cricket after losing his position in the national setup.

For now, Agarwal’s statement leaves the reasons for the separation private. Her request to avoid assumptions also signals that the couple does not intend to publicly discuss the circumstances behind their decision.