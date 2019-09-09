Prithviraj: To mark his birthday in a more special way, recently Akshay Kumar shared the announcement teaser for his first historical film–Prithviraj. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will hit the theatres on Diwali 2020.

Prithviraj: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is among the most versatile stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his skills and talent. Rather it is playing serious roles in films like Rustom, Kesari to his comic timing in Housefull and Hey Baby, Akshay Kumar is a true rockstar. On the occasion of his birthday, recently, the allrounder shared the first look teaser of his next film Prithviraj.

Akshay Kumar revealed that this will be his first historical film, based on the life of Rajput warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is helmed by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The teaser starts with a sword and fire all around a battlefield where everyone is fighting. Along with the teaser, the makers also announced that the film will release on Diwali 2020.

Reports also reveal that after a list of lined up films like Good News, Bachchan Pandey, Laxxmi Bomb, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi, this will be Khiladi actor’s sixth film in the series which means that Akshay Kumar is among the most trending actors with the highest number of films in his kitty in the year 2019-2020.

Watch the teaser here–

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

In an interview, the actor revealed that it is an honour for him to play the role of one of the most courageous actors on the screens. Talking about the biopic he said that Prithviraj is an inspiration for the upcoming generations and a legend in today’s world. He was among those fearless kings who stopped Mohammad Ghori and his invasion. He further said that this film will be an attempt to draw light on Prithviraj’s valour.

To those who don’t know, Prithviraj Chauhan was among the most courageous rulers in his Chahamana dynasty who also led to a strong fight against Muhammad Ghori and his entire army. Moreover, there are speculations that Manushi Chillar can appear opposite Akshay Kumar, however, nothing has been confirmed.

