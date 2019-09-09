Prithviraj biopic teaser: Historical drama film starring Akshay Kumar is all set to release next year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2020. The movie will be one of the biggest films of Yash Rash production and Akshay Kumar.

Prithviraj biopic teaser: Turning a year older today, Akshay Kumar, the ever so versatile actor on the occasion of his birthday has a perfect gift for his millions of fans! From starring in adventure-based movies to acing all genres, Akshay has planned to do his first historical film- a biopic on Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan also known as Rai Pithora from the Chahamana dynasty. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar shared a motion poster form his upcoming film Prithviraj. The poster showcases, troops in black background with Prithviraj on his horse with a sword in hand.

He captioned his post as- elated to share the good news with all my fans, my first historical drama film with Yash Raj Films. Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to, for his valor and values Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is one of my biggest films. Produced by YRF, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, releasing on Diwali 2020. The actor has one busy year with back to back films lined up from his upcoming release Housefull 4 to now announcing another film- Prithviraj will mark as his 6th upcoming film after Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, Laxxmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, and many more.

The 52-year-old is as flexible as any millennial actor, from his boxing videos to dancing like a pro to even jumping from planes and being an adventure seeker, Akshay Kumar proves yet again that he is Khiladi of Bollywood. From starting his career back in 1991 with Saugandh and Dancer to now starring in more than a hundred films, here are some interesting facts about his upcoming film on Prithviraj Chauhan.

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Diwali 2020 release- Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Prithviraj Chauhan is set to release next year on Diwali 2020 and obviously will face a clash with many movies. The movie will face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad.

First historical film of Akshay Kumar's career- From romance to adventure to thriller to action to suspense, Akshay Kumar has tried his hand in every possible genre but for the first time, the actor will be seen in historical drama film titled Prithviraj which will show the achievements and the struggles of the Rajputa king.

Dr. Chandrapraksh Dwidevi director- The director of the Yash Raj biggest film Dr. Chandraprakash Dwidevi is well known for helming the television show Chanakya and has even bagged the national award for his partition film Pinjar.

Female Lead- Miss world 2018 Manushi Chillar is apparently been approached to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer in Prithvi Raj Chauhan. She will play the role of Sanyukta one of the three wives of the Rajput king.

Here is @akshaykumar 's Birthday Special Movie announcement.. His 1st historical film.. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of his biggest films #Prithviraj. Producer @yrf ,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 9, 2019

