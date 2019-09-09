Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming film Prithviraj, which is a biopic based on a Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. Reports reveal that Miss World Manushi Chillar will feature opposite Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj's on-screen wife Sanyogita.

Prithviraj: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently on cloud 9 as on the occasion of his birthday, he recently announced about his next project which serves as his first historical film–Prithviraj. After hit films like Mission Mangal and Kesari, Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in the role of a warrior in his next and will collaborate with filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi for the film.

As the name suggests, Prithviraj is a based on the life of Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, who is known for fighting his biggest battle against Mu’izz ad-Din Muhammad Ghori and his huge army. Recently, the reports revealed that Miss World Manushi Chillar might also appear in the film opposite Akshay Kumar in the role of Princess Sanyogita of Kanauj.

Reports also reveal that Prithviraj had three queens out of which only 2 will be shown in the film in which the leading queen will be Sanyogita. The film will be shot in Rajasthan and some North states.

Watch the first teaser here–

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

Talking about the love story of Prithviraj and Sanyogita, it seems very interesting as Sanyogita’s father Jaychand Chauhan was against Prithviraj. For his daughter’s wedding, Jaychand arranged a Swamvara and invited all the kings except Prithviraj. Moreover, to insult Prithviraj, he placed his statue at the main gate as a doorman. Despite all this, since Sanyogita had already fallen for Prithviraj, so she pours the garland in his neck.

Reports also reveal that Manav Vij will also appear in the film in the role of Mohammad Ghori. After watching the first look teaser, it can be said that Prithviraj might be blockbuster hit as Akshay Kumar will step into the shoes of a warrior for the first time.

The film will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and will hit the theatres on Diwali 2020. It is also said that the film will face a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad.

