Prithviraj movie announcement teaser: On the occasion of his birthday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced his next film Prithviraj. Touted as his first historical film, Prithviraj is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali 2020.

Prithviraj movie announcement teaser: Be it action, comedy or romance, Is there anything actor Akshay Kumar cannot do?! In a span of 28 years in Indian cinema, Akshay Kumar has established himself as the Khiladi of Bollywood and proved that he doesn’t need a surname to give him a strong backing. With hits after hits and back to back releases, Akshay is undoubtedly one of the busiest and most bankable actors in Bollywood. As the country rings in his 52nd birthday, he has announced his yet another film that is bound to leave you excited.

Titled as Prithiviraj, the historical drama is based on the life of Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Directed by Dr. Prakash Dwivedi, best known for helming television epic Chanakya and National-award winning film Pinjar, Prithviraj will be produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Slated for a Diwali 2020 release, Prithiviraj is up against Kangana Ranaut’s action film Dhaakad. It is speculated that Manushi Chillar will come on-board as the leading lady of the film.

Fresh out of the success of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar has 5 more films lined up for cinephiles. Take a sneak peek at his upcoming offerings on the cinema screen:

1. Housefull 4: The fourth instalment in the Housefull series, Housefull 4 is slated for a Diwali release this year. Touted as the most expensive Indian comedy film, Housefull 4 brings on-board actors like Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey and Boman Irani among many others.

2. Good News: Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good News is a quirky comedy that revolves around 2 couples trying to have a baby. The film is slated for a release around Christmas this year on December 2019.

3. Sooryavanshi: Returning to the big screen in the role of a cop, Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated films of Akshay Kumar. Sharing the screen-space with Katrina Kaif after Namaste London and De Dana Dan, the Rohit Shetty film is slated for a release on March 27, 2020.

4. Laxxmi Bomb: After blocking Diwali and Christmas, Akshay Kumar will hit the cinema screens on Eid 2020. The shooting of the film has begin. Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady of the film.

5. Bachchan Pandey: Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar surprised all of his fans with the announcement of Bachchan Pandey. Touted as a masala entertainer, Bachchan Pandey will be directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandsons. Like his other releases, Bachchan Pandey is also a festive release and will release on Christmas 2020.

