Prithviraj: Whether it is action or romance, one actor that fulfils all the requirements of the audience is Akshay Kumar. Recently, on the occasion of his birthday, Akshay Kumar announced his sixth project titled Prithviraj which is a biopic based on Rajput warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. Recently, while promoting his upcoming film Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt confirmed that he is also the part of Akshay Kumar starrer.

While revealing about his upcoming films during an interview, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he is very excited to share the screens with Akshay Kumar. Talking about the film, it is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is known for his film Pinjar and Television series Chanakya.

The film will be bankrolled under the banners of Yash Raj Films and will release on Diwali 2020. Talking about the clash, the film will face a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Varun Dhawan’s Rannbhoomi at the box office.

On the work front, after not so promising performance in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, Sanjay Dutt will next appear in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. After this project, Sanjay Dutt will also appear with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Shamshera. It is an action-adventure film which will release on July 31, 2020, under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the hardworking actor has a list of films in his kitty. The actor will next appear in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. After the action film, Akshay will next be seen in Housefull 4 this Diwali with costars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol. Moreover, Akshay Kumar will also be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor after a long time in the film Good News. After finishing up these films, Akshay Kumar will next be seen with Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb.

