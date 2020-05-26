In an interview with Latha Srinivasan, Actor Priya Banerjee expressed that she would want to be called India if she joined Money Heist.

She came to India from Canada in 2013 to make her debut in Telugu films with ‘Kiss’. Now, gorgeous actor Priya Banerjee is well-known for her numerous web series including ‘Baarish’, ‘Bekaboo’, ‘Love Bites’ and ‘Miss Mini’.

Ask her what she has been upto in Mumbai during the lockdown and Priya reveals, “I have been cooking away trying out new dishes like Thai, Italian, etc’. I have also been learning Spanish on Duolingo. Maybe now that Nairobi is dead in ‘Money Heist’, I could replace her.”So what would she want to be called if she joined the Spanish series? “My name would be India. Yes, I love that name!” she laughs.

Priya has been busy the last few years not just with films but also with numerous web series that are streaming now on Zee5, Alt Balaji, Voot and MXPlayer. In fact, the last nine episodes of ‘Baarish’ Season 2 just dropped on Zee5 and Alt Balaji on May 25. “When I started working in them, I didn’t think everyone would move towards the web space. Now, web series are the hottest thing with the lockdown. I’d urge all my fans to stay home and watch all my series,” smiles Priya.

The actor, who has worked in numerous Tamil and Telugu films, also spoke out against suicide. “There was an actor who committed suicide recently. A lot of actors especially those who live on daily wages are going through a very hard time financially in the lockdown since producers have not cleared their dues. Mumbai is an expensive city to live in and it’s not easy for these people. But I feel no matter what you are going through, suicide is not the answer. Reach out to someone,” says Priya.

Staying alone in Mumbai, does make Priya homesick often and she makes at least three trips a year to Canada to visit her family and friends. “I returned from Canada in February this year and it’s the longest I have gone without a visit back home. But my mom calls me like 10 times a day to check up on me!” she laughs.

As of now, the actor has season 2 to films for many of her web series and shoot for director Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Twisted 3’ and ‘Twisted 4’. Priya’s happy to be part of Indian the entertainment industry and signs off saying, “I get paid to do what I love. I couldn’t be happier!”

