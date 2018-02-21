The beautiful actress Priya Bapat is a popular Marathi movies actress. Priya Bapat has been acting in many Marathi movies and serials since she was young. She started her journey as a model. Sexy and alluring Priya Bapat has been featured in many jewellery advertisements. She was a very popular face in the area of the TV commercials.Priya is known for her versatile acting and she won the Best Actress award for her outstanding acting in the movie”Kaksparsh” at the Screen Awards in 2013.Not only this but she was also nominated for the Best Marathi Filmfare award for the super hit Marathi movie “Happy Journey’.Her success continues as she was giving hit movies one of another.
Priya Bapat was also seen acting in several Marathi Serials which got popularity in the Maharastra. She then tried her luck in Hindi movies but then she couldn’t the success. She is now happily married to her on-screen co-actor Umesh Kant.Priya has acted with Umesh Kant as a couple in many movies and they decided to take their relationship further by tying the knot with each other.Priya Bapat has also been hosting several Zee Marathi’s reality shows.
