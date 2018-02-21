Hot Priya Bapat is a very beautiful and a versatile actress. Priya Bapat has been featured in many Hindi and Marathi films. She has done a remarkable performance in the movie "Kaksparsh" and won the Best Actress award at the Screen Awards in 2013. Beautiful Priya Bapat is happily married to her co-actor of many movies Umesh Kamat. She has also acted in many Marathi serials. Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Priya Bapat.

The beautiful actress Priya Bapat is a popular Marathi movies actress. Priya Bapat has been acting in many Marathi movies and serials since she was young. She started her journey as a model. Priya Bapat has been featured in many jewellery advertisements. She was a very popular face in the area of the TV commercials. Priya is known for her versatile acting and she won the Best Actress award for her outstanding acting in the movie "Kaksparsh" at the Screen Awards in 2013. Not only this but she was also nominated for the Best Marathi Filmfare award for the super hit Marathi movie "Happy Journey". Her success continues as she was giving hit movies one of another.

Priya Bapat was also seen acting in several Marathi Serials which got popularity in the Maharastra. She then tried her luck in Hindi movies but then she couldn’t the success. She is now happily married to her on-screen co-actor Umesh Kant.Priya has acted with Umesh Kant as a couple in many movies and they decided to take their relationship further by tying the knot with each other.Priya Bapat has also been hosting several Zee Marathi’s reality shows.

