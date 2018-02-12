Priya Prakash Varrier, the 18-year-old college girl and Malayalam actor has become the inter-sensation overnight after featuring in a Malayalam film song Manikya Malaraaya from the movie Oru Adaar Love. Following just a mere 30-sec appearance in the song, Priya Prakash Varrier has won everybody’s heart and people are going mad talking about her on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter. People, especially youngsters are just falling for Priya Prakash Varrier, who has already done the magic with her eyebrows expressions in the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraaya. The song which gave overnight fame to Priya, has already crossed more than 6,774,878 views on Youtube with 21K shares and 210K likes. Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love has been written and directed by Omar Lulu, starring a bunch of newcomers. The music of the film has bee given by Shaan Rahman. Well, at a time when people are going crazy to talk about internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, take a look at 10 lesser known facts about her.
10 lesser known facts about internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier
- Priya Prakash Varrier is an 18-year-old college student from Kerala, and will soon be seen in her debut Malayalam film ‘Oru Addar Love’
- Hailing from Kerala’s Thrissur, in Kerala, Priya Prakash Varrier is currently pursuing her Bachelors in B.Com
from Vimala College in Thrissur.
- Following her appearance in Malayalam song Manikya Malaraaya from her upcoming debut movie Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier has crossed over 1.4 million followers on Instagram
- Talented Priya Prakash Varrier is also active on social media sites like Instagram. The actress has shared many beautiful live pictures of her on Instagram page
- Apart from being a college student and actress, Priya Prakash Varrier also has first-hand experience in modelling industry too. In fact, Priya is a well-experienced model and has walked the ramp quite a number of times.
- Priya Prakash Varrier has participated in several fashion shows so far in her model career.
- Ahead of her debut in Oru Addar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier has also appeared in short film named “Third Flip”
- Priya Prakash Varrier upcoming Malayalam movie has been written and directed by Omar Lulu, which will feature a number of newcomers.
- The film’s music has been given by Shaan Rahman. It has been produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner of Ousepachan Movie House.
- Trying her expertise in films, modelling, Priya Prakash Varrier also appears to be a fantastic singer. Check this video of her singing Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkikl.