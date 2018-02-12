Malayalam movie director Omar Lulu's upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love has been officially declared by a must watch by the social media after its first song Manikya Malaraya Poovi whiplashed the internet and has gone viral everywhere due to the playful facial expressions by actress Priya Prakash Varrier. Priya Prakash Varrier's performance has garnered over 1 million views, 50,000 likes within the first 20 hours of the upload on YouTube.

Priya Varrier is taking over the internet with a storm

It doesn’t make a difference how troublesome its for you to articulate the name of Malayalam film — Oru Adaar Love in light of the fact that in everybody’s news encourage from the most recent two days this one electrifying clasp of the motion picture won everybody’s heart and liquefied many (on the off chance that you comprehend what we mean). Malayalam motion picture executive Omar Lulu’s up and coming film Oru Adaar Love has been authoritatively announced an unquestionable watch by the online networking troll police after its first melody Manikya Malaraya Poovi whiplashed the web and has turned into a sensation all over.

The melody, in fact, had an ideal planning as it was released in the Valentines season when love is certainly noticeable all around. What makes the melody a blockbuster accomplishment before the motion picture release is the energetic outward appearances by newcomer Priya Varrier. With her cute articulations and million-dollar grin, Priya’s performance has earned more than 1 million views, 50,000+ likes within the initial 20 hours of the melody upload on YouTube. The motion picture Oru Adaar Love which is composed and directed by Omar Lulu portrays the narrative of two students which are played by two debutants.

In the period of adoration as Valentine’s Season is assuming control, a deluge of images have been shared by euphoric youths on different social networking platforms. “Thanks for Oru Adaar Love, I am stunned by the Overwhelming Support across Social Media. Never knew my debut could be a National Trend #PriyaPrakashVarrier. Grateful to Omar Lulu Sir. Realized already so many twitter accounts of mine doing rounds,” Varrier tweeted.

Here are some of the pictures that will make you fall for her cuteness all over again:

