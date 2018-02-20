Supreme Court of India (SC) has agreed on to hear the petition filed by Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier against the FIRs registered on the movie Oru Adaar Love, song-Manikya Malaraya Poorvi, Director of the movie-Omar Lulu and the cast of the movie. The Supreme Court of India stated on Tuesday that it would hear the petition filed by actress Priya Prakash Varrier on Wednesday.

The petition was filed in front of 3 judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India(CJI) Deepak Mishra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Chandrachud. Three of the judges accepted the plea and agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday. Actress Priya Prakash Varrier and the makers of the movie have approached the SC and wanted to quash the case against the movie. Earlier on Monday, The actress had approached the Supreme Court with her lawyer Harish Beeran, to file the plea against the cases registered against Oru Adaar love in Telangana.

In the petition, Actress Priya Prakash varrier said, a song which has been in existence for 40 years and cherished all along by Muslim community cannot suddenly become offend their religious.

Malayalam actor came to light after her winking video got viral and became the internet sensation.