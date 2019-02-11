Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight internet sensation when she winked in the most flirtatious way and won everyone's heart. Becoming the national crush in a flick of minutes, Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame and since then, she has been hogging headlines ever since.

These days Priya Prakash Varrier is topping the news headlines for her steamy kiss video which went viral on the internet. The video belongs to a scene from her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love and is surfacing on the internet for all wrong reasons. People who pulled up to the heights of fame are now trolling her for this 10 seconds long kiss. Why? Because people seem to be quite disappointed with the fact that the makers are showcasing an intimate scene on the school premises between school-going students. While it is being quite disliked even on YouTube, the views are increasing every day.

Meanwhile, a statement of Priya Prakash Varrier is catching everyone’s attention in which she revealed her experience of being titled as the wink girl. While interacting with a reputed newspaper, Priya told that she was handling it all with the support of her family as it was all very new to her and her family as well. SHe confirmed the fact that she did not have a cellphone for days and also was put on a house arrest. The reason for all of it stated by Priya was that her parents were really tensed about her security as media would bump up anytime outside her house, without even informing.

Priya Prakash Varrier even said that she had to give interviews right after coming back from college in her uniform itself. Many times, her father would make false stories to manage the media like telling them she is the hostel or she is not at home. Well, the movie has collected quite a buff since her viral videos are still floating on the internet and it is releasing soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More