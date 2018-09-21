The makers of film Omar Lulu released a new song titled 'Freak Penne' that has been sending the people into a frenzy. The makers of the film released the song today and it has already garnered 2 lakh views on the YouTube. The song features Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul, Noorin Sherif and other casts of the film.

Besides Priya and Roshan, the new video song also features Noorin Sherif along with the other cast of the film. The song is quirky while the video of the song is quite vibrant. The actors can be seen donning trendy costumes and beats of the song are quite groovy. Peened down by Shaan, the song is sung by Neethu. Here’s take a look at the song:

Till now, the song has received a great response from the youngsters. Also, the song has been choreographed in a way to attract youngsters. The cast has given all their efforts to maintain the energy of the song. Meanwhile, the shooting for the second schedule of the film had commenced last week. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on Christmas.

Earlier in February, the song Oru Adaar Love made several headlines after a clip of Priya Prakash Varrier winking at Roshan Abdul took the Internet by storm. Following the song, Priya emerged as a national crush while Roshan also received a positive response for his performance.

