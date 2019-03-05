Priya Prakash Varrier photos: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, better known as the wink girl has once again taken the internet by a storm. The diva knows how to slay every outfit. Continuing to win hearts, the actor took to her official Instagram account to post few stills from her latest hot photoshoot. Take a look!

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame with her flirtatious wink and since then, she has been fluttering hearts all over. The diva became an overnight internet sensation with her viral clips from her debut movie Oru Adaar Love and gained massive popularity. Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the youth favorites who keeps on hogging headlines for her sizzling social media updates.

With a massive fan following of 6.7 million on Instagram, Priya Prakash Varrier manages to top headlines every other day. The actor shares the most astonishing photos of her and sweeps fans off their feet. This time too, she posted some stills from her latest hot photoshoot, leaving fans awestruck. Donning a sexy blue dress in three of the photos, Priya Prakash Varrier is raising temperatures once again. She has styled her hair with loose curls and can be seen striking the sassiest pose for the camera! Take a look!

Priya Prakash Varrier also shared a clip from the photoshoot where she can be seen donning another outfit. Slaying the formal outfit like a real boss girl, Priya Prakash Varrier is taking the internet over. Here’s the stunning still!

The girl is all about class and elegance and there are several proofs of it. Priya Prakash’s Instagram handle is full of these spectacular photos which can leave anyone breathless. Here’s a few of them!

