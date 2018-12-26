Priya Prakash Varrier photos: Recently in a report, it was stated that after her flirtatious wink she became the most searched celebrity on google and bagged number 1 position followed by Priyanka Chopra's hubby Nick Jonas and Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary. However, the 19-year-old denied Bollywood offers because of her ongoing studies and said that she will join the entertainment industry later on.

Priya Prakash Varrier photos: The National crush of India Priya Prakash Varrier also known as the Wink girl has once again taken social media by storm. The overnight YouTube sensation rose to fame with her music video in the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love where she had just winked and the people went crazy over her! Priya Prakash Varrier started her career a year back in 2017 as a model, she bagged many positions in several beauty pageants but got her breakthrough with the music video.

Recently in a report, it was stated that after her flirtatious wink she became the most searched celebrity on google and bagged number 1 position followed by Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas and Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary. However, the 19-year-old denied Bollywood offers because of her ongoing studies and said that she will join the entertainment industry later on. Priya Prakash has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform Instagram of 6.3 million followers! that is more than our former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. As 2018 is coming to an end here are the top 15 pictures if the national crush of India:

