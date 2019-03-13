Priya Prakash Varrier photos: Actor Priya Prakash Varrier is stealing hearts with her latest Instagram post. In the photos shared by the next gen star on her Instagram account, she can be seen flaunting her tattoos. Dressed in casual attire, Priya looks gorgeous as she poses for the camera.

Priya Prakash Varrier photos: The next gen star Priya Prakash Varrier has paved her way in the hearts of fans with just a wink. Rose to fame after the teaser of her debut film Oru Adaar Love released, Priya emerged as the national crush of India in no time, garnering millions of followers. As she continues to climb up the ladder of popularity, the young talent leaves no stone unturned to flutter hearts with gorgeous photos on social media.

To make the fans go gaga over her, Priya took to her official Instagram account recently and flaunted her tattoos in the latest photos. Dressed in a yellow cropped jacket paired with striped pants, Priya is amping up the hotness quotient as she completes her look with sunglasses. While in the first photo, Priya is flaunting her moon tattoo, she is posing with her wildflower tattoo in the second photo.

Garnering over 330,487 likes and 357, 902 likes respectively in less than 24 hours, the latest photos of Priya Prakash Varrier are setting the Internet on fire and making everyone go weak on the knees with her sexy looks. However, it is not the first time that Priya has charmed everyone with her gorgeous look.

Take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier’s stunning photos here-

Priya Prakash Varrier made her acting debut early this year with Oru Adaar Love. Post its release, the actor is now gearing up for her film Sreedevi Bungalow that has received flak on social media and is facing legal issues.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More