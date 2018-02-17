Priya Prakash Varrier after taking social media by storm with her viral wink video which turned her into an overnight sensation can be on her way to the Bollywood. The internet sensation now has a staggering 3.5 million followers on Instagram and is the owner of a huge fan base who are dying to see more of her killer expressions on the big screens, if not soon the Oru Adaar Love actress might be in the line for a Bollywood debut.

Priya Prakash Varrier is the name on everyone’s lips ever since the teen sensation’s viral wink video became a national obsession. The debutant Kerala actress had never thought her expressions would make her a overnight fame and it was unexpected but great at the same time for her. No one knew who Priya Prakash Varrier was until the release of a song from her upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love which took the internet by storm and left the ‘sakht’ Indian youth meltdown, craving for more. The virality didn’t stop there as it was taken to a whole new level when movie’s teaser was released and this time around it was a new clip but the same killing cuteness which once again left everyone in awe of Priya who is now known as India’s national crush.

Now rumours are rife that the Bollywood is tracking her ever-growing stardom and she is set to soon land a role in a hotshot flick. Priya had earlier expressed the desire to work with veteran Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who see reckons as the master of cinema. Perhaps a Bhansali-film will be too far of a deal as the director rarely puts his bets on fresh faces but sources and reports say there are many who are willing to cast Priya in one of their projects. And in Priya’s case what makes her a genuine Bollywood prospect apart from her unprecedented fame is her ability to speak and understand Hindi, which is not the case with a lot of other Malayalam actors.

According to a report in a major tabloid, Bollywood filmmakers are already considering to cast Priya Prakash Varrier in their movies, thanks to her sensational rise to fame. “She is an Internet sensation, and everyone wants to cast her, knowing the fact that she’s bankable today. Considering that she also speaks Hindi well, she’s been approached by a few Hindi filmmakers already,” a source was quoted as saying.

The video which is now literally everywhere on the Indian internet shows Priya’s character of a high school student flirting with one of her classmates and in the process winking her way in millions of hearts. The cute viral wink is the backbone of thousands of memes and funny videos. If you haven’t seen the video, here it is:

This is the viral vink video which earned Priya Prakash a staggering 3.6 million followers on Instagram and thousands of tabloid stories solely focused on her unpredicted stardom. Bollywood doesn’t seem a distant dream for the Kerala actress who has already found a place in Indian hearts, any director who bets on her would certainly be attracting a huge fan base along. Priya Varrier had earlier expressed her desire to work with the versatile Ranveer Singh, now we will have to wait and see whether she bags one of the mainstream roles and leave the same impact with her acting as her expressions.