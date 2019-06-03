Priya Prakash Varrier sexy photos: Mollywood actor and overnight internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys her Pondicherry vacation as she poses in a rickshaw. Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a fan following of more than 6.9 million on her official Instagram handle and her post has already crossed 248k likes in a span of just a few hours

Priya Prakash Varrier sexy photos: Mollywood star Priya Prakash Varrier popularly knows as the wink girl made her acting debut this year with Oru Adaar Love and surprised all her fans with her acting performance in the box office hit movie! Recently the star was spotted taking rickshaw ride during her vacation in Pondicherry all dressed up in red checkered skirt and black tank top with white sneakers.

The overnight internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys a fan following of more than 6.9 million on her official Instagram handle and her post has already crossed 248k likes in a span of just a few hours. Getting back to her debut movie Oru Adaar Love she featured opposite Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The movie was helmed by Omar Lulu, produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan movie House.

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier is in talks to sign a Kannada film directed by debutant Raghu Kovi. It is being anticipated that Priya will take an official call soon.

Well, if you haven’t yet seen her picture on a rickshaw! Don’t worry take a look at the wink girls pic here:

Well coming back to her Instagram profile, these arent the only pictures which have gone viral some other photos from her recent photo shoot amid a forest dressed in a yellow floral frock too has garnered a lot of attention! Complementing her look with yellow aviators and minimal makeup look the post has crossed more than a million likes on her post!

Priya will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. According to reports, Priya’s role will be on Sridevi’s death. However, Priya denied all assumptions.

