Priya Prakash Varrier sexy photos: Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, who emerged as the national crush of India during the release of her debut film Oru Adaar Love, has again hit the headlines. Spotted by the paparazzi on January 13, Priya was seen in a glamorous avatar donning a black and golden body-hugging gown. The latest look of Priya Prakash Varrier is striking similar to what Deepika wore at an award function in 2012 and again in 2017. Take a look.

One of the top newsmakers of 2018, Priya Prakash Varrier has emerged as the heartbeat of the county with a just a wink. Rose to fame with his stint in her debut film Oru Adaar Love, Priya makes everyone go weak in the knees with her captivating expressions and on-screen charm that rightly makes her the national crush of India. On January 13, Priya stepped out in a black and golden body-hugging gown to make a style statement.

Dressed in a black and shimmery golden gown styled with black stilettos and dangle earrings, Priya kept her hair swept on one side and amped up the glam quotient with mauve lip shade. Looking at the diva pose for the paparazzi, one cannot help but find familiarity with Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s look that she pulled off at Vogue Beauty Awards in 2012 and later at Oscars after party in 2017.

Take a look at it yourself:

With more than 6 million followers on Instagram, Priya Prakash Varrier is no less than a sensation on social media. Rose to fame as the wink girl, Priya makes everyone go gaga every time she shares her new photos or videos on social media.

Have a glimpse at Priya Prakash Varrier’s Instagram account:

It was only recently that Priya Prakash Varrier met Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and the latter recreated her viral wink. Spotted by the paparazzi a couple of times, it would come as no surprise if we get to see the duo share the screen space in an upcoming film.

