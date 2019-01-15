Priya Prakash Varrier became the Internet sensation in 2018 after her wink went viral and later on became a subject of memes. Her video got such fame that she is currently having 6.4 million followers on Instagram which is way more than many Bollywood and daily actors.

Priya Prakash Varrier became the Internet sensation in 2018 after her wink went viral and later on became a subject of memes. Her video got such fame that she is currently having 6.4 million followers on Instagram which is way more than many Bollywood and daily actors. The 19-year-old Actor has chosen to make her Hindi film debut with a movie called Sridevi Bungalow. The teaser of the film is out and it looks like a failed attempt of recreating the life of Late Sridevi.

In the teaser, we see Priya playing the role of an actress who leads a successful but lonely life. The end of the teaser has a shot where the actress has seen a bathtub which is exactly where Sridevi left this world. Director Boney Kapoor has slammed a legal notice on the film for exploiting the name of his late wife. Prasanth Mampully who is the director of Sridevi Bungalow also revealed that he received the legal notice, “We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week and we will face it.

My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My character also happens to be an actress. We will face it.”

The shooting of the film is still going on in London.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More