Actor Priya Prakash Varrier can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Supreme Court on Friday, August 31, quashed a criminal case against her for her viral winking scene from the film Oru Adaar Love, which turned her into a social media sensation in no time. In the ruling, the court noted that no offence had been made under Section 295 A and the scene does not insult religious sentiments of any religious sect.

Earlier, 2 Hyderabad-based men moved SC against Varrier and claimed that the act of winking is forbidden in Sahih Muslim. In their application, they had noted that when the music video is superimposed on the sacred lyrics of a song, it can be categorised as an act of blasphemy. It added that the viral video, which shows a school girl winking at a schoolboy, might have completely captivated the audience but it caused a wrinkle on the face of religious Muslims.

Speaking about the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, Varrier in her petition noted that the complaint has been filed on the basis of a misunderstanding. She stated that the song is a traditional Muslim song from Kerala and it praises the love between Prophet Mohamed and his first wife Khadeeja. The song is a part of the Muslim tradition in Kerala and it does not offend the religious sentiment of any particular community or person.

.@priyapvarrier has taken the internet by storm with her adorable expressions in the song #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi from the film 'Oru Adaar Love' Check out this video #PriyaPrakashVarrier pic.twitter.com/mvhgPPK17C — Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) February 11, 2018

Priya Prakash Varrier charmed the fans her with her playful wink and charming expressions in the song. Soon after the song was released, Priya shined through as a social media star and starting trending on top charts on every social media platform. From emerging as the most googled celebrity in that particular week to gaining more than 2 million followers on her official Instagram account, the charm of Priya’s wink was undeniable and unbeatable.

With this, the social media sensation had also initiated a series of winking memes circulating on social media. Earlier this year, comparisons were drawn between the two viral winks of the year-Rahul Gandhi and Priya Prakash Varrier. Soon after Rahul Gandhi surprised one and all with his wink in the Parliament, Twitterati took to social media to come up with interesting memes that can give anyone a fit of laughter.

