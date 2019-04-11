Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier was brutally trolled on Instagram by netizens for blatantly copy-pasting a promotional message on her Instagram profile. Take a look at her post inside.

Overnight internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier known as the wink girl is currently one of the most popular names of the Bollywood as well as Tollywood cinema. The beautiful lady became an internet sensation when one clip from her movie went viral on the internet and made her the National Crush of India! However, the movie Oru Adaar Love didn’t do well at the Box Office.

Priya Prakash Varrier is making headlines all over again but this time it is not for good. Taking to her official Instagram handle Priya copy pasted a promotional message of the brand on her latest picture and is being trolled just like how Disha Patani was trolled for doing the same. In the picture, Priya Prakash Varrier is sitting on the ground all dressed up in a peachish dress and is promoting the perfume brand Faish Perfumes.

The post features Bigg Boss contestant Kriti Verma and actress Sneha Ullal. The post had earlier gone up with the caption- Text content for Instagram and Facebook, but after she released her mistake she rectified it but the internet caught her mistake and now she has become a joke om social media.

Take a look at her post here:

Except for Disha Patani and Priya Prakash Varrier other actors and actresses who have been trolled for mixups are Shruti Haasan and Anushka Sharma who were promoting different mobile brands- Samsung and Google Pixel form their Apple iPhones.

Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Priya Prakash Varrier was the most googled celebrity of 2018 for the viral clip which made her a social media sensation with more than 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

