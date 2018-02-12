Malayalam debutant actor Priya Prakash Varrier has become an internet sensation in past few hours. Priya’s cute smile and amazing facial expressions in the two-minute video has stolen millions of hearts. Her fans have started comparing her acting skills with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Not only this, many funny memes are out comparing the acting skills of both the beauties.

Malayalam debutant actor Priya Prakash Varrier has become an internet sensation in past few hours. Fans are going crazy for Priya’s cute smile and amazing facial expressions. The Malayalam actress is making her debut with the movie oru adaar love. The viral video is a kick start to Priya Prakash Varrier’s acting career. Not just this, fans have started comparing Priya Prakash with the Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Praising her acting skills and expressions in the Malayalam song Manikya Malaya Poovi, an Instagram user compared Katrina Kaif and Priya Prakash Varrier.

The Video clip is a part of Malayalam song Manikya Malaya Poovi was released on Youtube a few days back and got millions of views and thousands of likes and reactions. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has worked in many Bollywood hits and bagged many awards including Filmfare for the best actress. While in compare Priya Prakash Varrier is a newcomer to the Malayalam film industry.

The song from Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love has been trending due to the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi where the actress Priya Prakash Varrier is winking cutely at her school crush, leaving him blushing.