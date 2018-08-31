Priya Prakash Varrier, the winking sensation has time and again created a great amount of buzz with her alluring pictures. This time too, Priya triggered a craze in her fans for her graceful smile in the latest Instagram picture. The girl who rose to fame with her viral wink, is now winning the internet with her sensational smile. See Photo

Overnight Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has always been a blissful sight to behold. Like all times, Priya is again catching sights of people with her ever so pretty and simple monochrome pictures. The innocent eyes and subtle smile of this starlet will leave you stunned. Fans of Priya were already awestruck when she dolled up in a saree and apparently, this photo also belongs to the same day. The wink queen has turned up the glam quotient with her elegant attire where she is seen wearing a sleeveless blouse paired with long earrings and perfectly styled bun.

The South Indian diva has already a huge following of 6.4 million people and now she has managed to get more than 2 lakh views on her pictures. The lovely young lady stole the show when a video of her winking from the movie Oru Adaar Love went viral. Priya assembled the attention of the whole Indian youth and was named the “National Crush” of India. In the video which got her all the fame, she was seen winking her on-screen lover with the ultimate cuteness!

This short romantic video broke the internet and she got famous overnight.

