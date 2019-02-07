Priya Prakash Varrier has been the talk-of-the-town sine the time she entered the industry. Stealing the limelight with her wink, the beauty became an overnight sensation. All over again, a viral video of her kissing Roshan Abdul Rauf from upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love is surfacing the internet, watch it here!

The wink girl that made everyone a fan of her, Priya Prakash Varrier has yet again taken the internet by a storm. The sensational beauty who has been hogging headlines for a long time now has caught all our attention once again. Want to know the reason? A recent video went viral which perhaps belongs to her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love where she can be seen locking lips with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rauf.

The overnight star Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame when her cute and flirty wink from the song of Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral on the internet. After many postponements, now when the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on February 14, another viral video has stormed the internet. Call it an intentional buff given to add in the popularity of the movie but it has surely worked. The kissing scene of Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rauf will remind you of the old school love. Looking gorgeous as ever, Priya is stealing all the attention. Watch the full video here!

Well, the movie has collected the buff it needed and now the wait is to see the box-office numbers. Priya Prakash Varrier will also be treating her fans with her upcoming Bollywood debut film Sridevi’s Bungalow. The trailer of the movie was dropped by the makers a few days ago and got badly slammed by the social media.

