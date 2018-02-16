Priya Prakash Varrier, the internet sensation from Kerala, shared how her mailbox was flooded with the messages requesting for Valentine's Day from men and how she responded and wrote, "So many Valentines requests but I' m staying #SingleAsAPringle". The actor is very happy with the response she is receiving from her admirers.

Priya Prakash Varrier the ‘wink girl’ became an overnight viral sensation and one of the leading searched stars in India. The actor is very happy with the response she is receiving from her admirers and of course, she has a dream to fall in the line of actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. Priya wants herself to be counted as one of the well-known actors and does not want to be remembered as ‘wink queen’. She further went on saying that the director wanted the now famous 30- second shot to be remembered forever and she went along with the vision of the maker.

The actor revealed how she got a large number of requests and how her inbox was flooded with Valentine’s Day requests from men asking for her and how she responded sharing her picture in a bright blue dress and biting a snack carrying a chips pack in her hand, she wrote: ” So many Valentines requests but I’ m staying #SingleAsAPringle”. The actor credited her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof for creating a moment by tweaking his eyebrows first to make the scene jovial.

It was her dream to become an actor and she would like to maintain and balance her profession with her education, said Priya’s father who is a Central Excise officer. Priya Prakash Varrier added that it was her dream to become an actor but the recognition and love she received was totally unexpected and acting and studies are her life’s two focal points and she does not want herself to get mobbed as she is a college going student. Priya is currently pursuing B.Com at Vimala College in Thrissur, Kerala.