The much-anticipated Malayalam movie, Oru Adaar Love, starring the winking girl Priya Prakash Varrier, is hitting screens today i.e on February 14, in several languages. According to the makers, the movie has been released on approximately 2,000 screens. Check out five reasons why the film is a sought-after release this week and you must watch:

1. Priya Prakash Varrier’s popularity: The Kerala-based actress took the internet by storm when the teaser of the film released last year. She garnered almost 6 lakh followers in a day, beating the records and stealing the thunder of several celebrities across the globe. Several Facebook pages and Twitter profiles went berzerk over the wink scene which made her popular overnight.

2. Her pairing with Roshan Abdul Rahoof: Although Priya alone spellbound the audience, her pair with Roshan has also been noticed and their sizzling chemistry has been appreciated by many.

3. The director’s cut: Omar’s directorial has enough attention among the regular movie watchers. The director is highly appreciated for his marketing strategies.

4. Valentine’s Day: The movie narrates a love story between school students. The valentine day factor will add to the advantage for the couples.

5. Lip-lock between the leads: The intimate lip-lock always grabs the eyeballs of the audience over other scenes. The film has an intense kissing scene between Priya and Roshan which has managed to keep the audience glued to their seats.

