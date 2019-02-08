Everyone's favorite wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier is once again hogging headlines for a video. Recently, a kissing video of her with Roshan Abdul Rauf went viral on the internet and now, it has been heavily trolled. The audience seems to be really upset and think of this video as a cheap trick to promote the movie and create a buff. Here's what we know!

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who shot to fame with her flirtateous wink is all over again surfacing the news headlines. The Malayalam actor got famous overnight and people really loved the cute wink of her. The video was a viral clip from her debut movie Oru Adaar Love where she was seen with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rauf.

Now that the movie was on the verge of releasing, it started fading its buff so a video clip of Priya Prakash Varrier kissing her on-screen lover Roshan Abdul Rauf was leaked on the internet. Within flicks, the video went crazily viral on social media and stole a lot of attention. The 10-second steamy kiss took the internet by a storm and people started talking about it on a social level.

But unfortunately, this video did not receive a positive response from the audience. People expressed their disappointment and negative comments piled up the internet. The social media avids are upset with the makers and the actors both as they strongly defy the use of sexual content in an innocent school love flick. Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rauf can be seen locking lips in their school uniform only.

The criticism is very strong as the video has got 44,000 dislikes and only 22,000 likes. The audience feel that the video will leave a very bad impact on children and ruin their values. They believe the makers are using cheap tricks to promote the movie and it is not giving a good message. Here are some of the comments!

Stupidity. It appears that now she is doing these cheap acts just for publicity & remain alive in media/news. 👎#PriyaPrakashVarrier https://t.co/8SFrM9TQMo — Amit Yadav (@MythoughtsAmit) February 7, 2019

