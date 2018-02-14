Actress Priya Prakash Varrier became a social media sensation overnight, thanks to a winking video clip from her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love where she can be seen winking and flirting with her co-star giving some lovely expressions. The video which is ruling the Indian internet for the past few days has now been shared by Dalit Leader and MLA Jignesh Mevani who has taken a dig at RSS, saying the video is India's response to Valentine's Day protest organised by the right-wing groups.

Our country for the last few days has been roaring one name strongly across all social media platforms, Priya Prakash Varrier. The young actress from Kerala has won millions of hearts with her cute wink and superb expressions. Ever since a short clip from a song Manikya Malaraya Poovi of her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on the internet, Priya Praksh is the name on everyone’s mind. So much so, that she has now been officially named as the ‘wink’ girl. The cute video shows Priya, who is playing a high school student in the movie flirting with her co-star and in the process winking the way into everyone’s hearts.

The clip which is literally all over the internet from past couple of days shows Priya smiling at her school crush and winking at him. It has been receiving love from all across the country, the result of which a relatively unknown Priya has now become an overnight star. In the past couple of days the Kerala actress has seen her social media following increase by millions and is enhancing every passing minute. Not just common people, even the biggest Southern cinema superstars are tweeting and sharing the clip to show their love for Priya.

Southern charmer Allu Arjun too tweeted the viral video of Priya Prakash Varrier and expressed his love for her simplicity.

Theeeee Cutesttt Video I have seen in recent times . The power of simplicity . Love it ! #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi 🤣#OruAdaarLove . pic.twitter.com/mU6jA5hFVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 12, 2018

Now that Priya has become the latest love symbol for the country youth, Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani has taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and other right-wing organisations by taking a dig at them with the help of the video. Ahead of February 14th – Valentine’s day, Mevani has tweeted the viral video from Manikya Malaraya Poovi featuring Priya Varrier. He tweeted the short clip which shows the two young actors adoring each other by saying that the viral video is an answer to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s Valentine’s day protest and shows that Indians like to love more than hating someone.

Viral hit of ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ is the answer to RSS’s Valentines Day protest and Again Indians have proved that they like to love more than hating someone. Enjoy this beautiful video. #ValentinesDay,” Mewani tweeted amid reports of various incidents of moral policing and harassment of couples on Valentine’s Day from across the country.

Viral hit of ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ is the answer to RSS's Valentines Day protest and Again Indians have proved that they like to love more than hating someone. Enjoy this beautiful video. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/QtWqqqm8zt — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) February 14, 2018

Every year on Valentine’s day several right-wing Hindu groups oppose the celebrations and take the wrong route to assault the couples, who wish to express their feelings on the day of love. Every year a number of incidents from across the country are reported where the couples are subjected to unfair treatment for absolutely no reason.

Hindu fringe groups such as the Hindu Mahasabha, the Sri Ram Sena, the Bharat Sena, the Shakti Sena and the Bajrang Dal are a few who threaten the couples over meeting each other at public places and take the law in their own hands to ensure no lovebirds are able to meet each other. There have been instances when the members of these groups, backed by the RSS have created havoc and incited violence in the name of moral principles and westernisation.