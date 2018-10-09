Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapur recently broke the news of expecting their first child. Now various photographs are surfacing on social media from Priya Sachdev's baby shower party. In the photos, Priya Sachdev looks beautiful as ever in her purple gown. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous in her purple gown. The couple tied the knot in April last year. Recently the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev are expecting their first child. The baby shower of Priya Sachdev was no less than a grand affair. Various photographs are surfacing on social media from the colourful party that will brighten up your day. Everyone looked extremely happy together as they posed for the camera. Priya, who is seven months pregnant, looks absolutely beautiful in the photos. She showed off her baby bump in a purple floral dress at her luxurious baby shower.

From a platter full of sweets to delicious bite-sized delicacies and vintage drinks, the baby shower of Priya Sachdev was nothing short of swanky one.

Check out their photographs here:

These set of photographs can light up your day.

Recently, the couple celebrated their first anniversary and shared their wishes on Instagram. Priya shared a heartfelt message on her official handle. She mentioned in the post that Sunjay Kapur completed her every way possible.

Earlier, Priya Sachdev was married to Vikram Chatwal in the year 2006. She was blessed with a girl child named Safira with him, two decades ago. Now, Priya and Sunjay are parenting her. Priya will give a birth to her second child in December.

Before Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay was married to designer Nandita Mahtani for two years before they parted ways in 2003.



ALSO READ: Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Rockstar’s Bollywood journey from Wake Up Sid to Sanju

After the divorce, the Delhi based industrialist Sanjay Kapur hitched with Priya Sachdev in April last year. Sanjay Kapur has two children from Karisma Kapur, Samiera Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur. Karisma Kapur has been granted the custody of their children.

ALSO READ: Sadak 2: Alia got extremely emotional on hearing the script, reveals Mahesh Bhatt

In case you didn’t know, Sanjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev’s love story was a fairytale one. Kapur and Sachdev met on a flight and love blossomed between the two. After dating for several years, the duo decided to take their relationship ahead.

With this, speculations are rife that Karisma Kapoor is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. However, her father Randhir Kapoor has denied all the rumours.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More