Indian model Priya Sachdev took to her official Instagram account to wish hubby Sunjay Kapur on their first wedding anniversary. The stunning wife shared a heartwarming message for him with photos from their wedding that took place in April last year. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary my Darling Husband…Love you from the Sun and Back Infinite Times! You Complete Me in every way possible…Thank you for your unconditional love This last One year has been beautiful and always a roller coaster with you…looking forward to a lifetime of more beautiful years of married life with you my Handsome Husband!.”

Sunjay Kapoor was earlier married to Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor but the two parted ways and got divorced in 2016. Priya Sachdev is reportedly the third wife of Kapoor. The two tied the knot on April 13 last year in New Delhi then flew to New York for the reception. Sachdev is often seen wishing her near and dear ones on her social account. Recently, the beauty took to her Instagram to wish daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. She even posts the pictures of kids with Sanjay.

Kareena Kapoor’s sister Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Dutt got hitched in 2003 and parted ways in 2010 when Karisma moved out of his house and shifted to Mumbai. In 2005, they filed for divorce but the Delhi Court advised them to settle the matter but soon the Bollywood diva shifted to Mumbai soon after giving birth to Kiaan. They finally filed for a divorce in 2014 and end their marriage.

