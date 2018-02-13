Priya turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of Manikya Malaraya Poovi, from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love, was shared on social media last week, sending the entire Internet into a meltdown. The clip shows Priya, dressed in school uniform, winking at a fellow student, who, like social media, is instantly floored. Her family is happy for her success but are still getting used to the attention.

Priya Prakash Varrier has turned into an overnight sensation after being highlighted in a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love. A clasp from the tune has since turned into a viral video and has made her an Internet sensation not simply in India but rather in nations to the extent Egypt and neighbouring Pakistan, where fans have been posting remarks about her expressive face. When a leading daily contacted her family, it was her mother Preetha who answered the phone. “Priya has gone to the hostel, the director has told us strictly not to give any interviews,” she says.

“He has said she’s to give interviews only after the film releases. The film has just started and they’ve shot only a little bit. I’ve sent her to the hostel because of all this noise. We never expected this to happen. We never thought much about it. She had a desire and so we took her to an audition. She’d gone for another audition last year called by the same team when she was a Class XII student and they’d selected her for that film as well – but the shooting was during the board exams. So she couldn’t go for it. They’d said then itself that she should come the next time there’s a casting call.”

Priya’s Instagram account has gained an astounding 1.3 million followers in a single day, a feat that more accomplished and established actors are yet to reach. Asked about Priya’s photographs that have flooded the Internet, Preetha says, “She had done modelling once. She did a ramp show. She’s not the one who put all those pics on Instagram. They are all fake accounts. These pictures have been put up by photographers who had these images. We’d not taken these images from them. The ones she’s put up are likely to be selfies with friends.”

Reacting to the craze that Priya has become overnight, Preetha says, “It is very difficult. But what can we do? We can’t make anyone hate us by objecting. It will be seen differently.” While the young team is still grappling with the sudden fame, they are hopeful that Oru Adaar Love will open new doors for them in future.