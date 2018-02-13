Priya Prakash Varrier has turned into an overnight sensation after being highlighted in a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love. A clasp from the tune has since turned into a viral video and has made her an Internet sensation not simply in India but rather in nations to the extent Egypt and neighbouring Pakistan, where fans have been posting remarks about her expressive face.

By now, Priya Prakash Varrier ought to be a name you have heard no less than a hundred times. Given, you’ve been on the web and educated into what’s by a wide margin Indian Internet’s greatest online sensation during the current year. Since you’d be a web-based social networking outsider on the off chance that you haven’t yet run over this Malayalam melody cut that has assumed control over the Internet by storm, this current Valentine’s Week. Some portion of the recently released song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the up and coming film Oru Adaar Love, the charming clasp – in different shapes and structures – is all over the place. Nonetheless, it isn’t only the song that has caught individuals’ consideration, rather it is this lovable coy trade between the young lady and the kid that has sent individuals on social media into a tantrum.

Following the clasp turning into a web sensation, the performer being referred to — Priya Prakash Varrier — has turned into an online sensation. Her face has been recreated crosswise over images and photographs, as well as one can without much of a stretch call her the substance of India’s Valentine’s Day festivities this year. On the off chance that you too are one of those enchanted with her or are plain inquisitive about the ‘young lady with the adorable wink’ at that point we have something in store for you. While Varrier’s video from the film is breaking the Internet, another video of her singing Channa Mereya has reemerged. In this, she flawlessly warbles the tune from the 2017 Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-starrer film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and has our heart. She not only sings that there are other videos of her trying her hand at some Malayalam songs and more Bollywood number.

TUM HI HO,SHONA. 💔💔💔 A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:56am PDT