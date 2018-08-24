On Thursday Priyanka Chopra celebrated her late father's birthday along with her mother. Jhanvi Kapoor and her co-star from Dhadak, Ishan Khatter also joined came for the memorial celebration. Priyanka has lost her father Ashok Chopra after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Priyanka Chopra along with her mother Madhu Chopra celebrated her late father’s birthday at Bastian in Bandra West, Mumbai on Thursday. The duo has been joined by Dhadak actor Jhanvi Kapoor. In memory of her late father Priyanka and her mother cut a cake together as Jhanvi Kapoor stayed behind the lens capturing the adorable moments. Ishan Khatter also joined the lovely ladies for the night out. In an Instagram photo that the actor posted, she is seen sharing a lovely moment with her mother. Priyanka has always been vocal about her relationship with her father and also has a tattoo on her forearm that reads,”Daddy’s little girl”

Post the celebration, Jhanvi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared a hug outside bidding each other goodbye. Jhanvi has also lost her mother Sridevi this year. Both the actors seem to have established an emotional connection. Jhanvi Kapoor will be seen in her next movie Takht, based on a fight to the finish for the Mughal throne.

