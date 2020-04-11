Indian Reality Tv star Priyank Sharma has confirmed dating actor Benafsha Soonawalla since 2.5 years. The actor says that they fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.

After years of speculations around their relationship, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla confirmed their relationship earlier this week on Instagram. Priyank shared a beautiful photo with his lady love on his social media account and wrote confirmation. Benafsha, on the other hand, expressed her love for Priyank by saying that nobody can keep her like he does.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Priyank Sharma has finally spilled some secrets about his relationship with Benafsha. The actor said that couple met through some common friends and got to know each other really well during their stint in Bigg Boss.

Priyank said that they were both single when they entered the house and felt a strong connection between them after his re-entry in the show. While they did develop feelings for each other during that time, they did not wanted to make any commitment without being sure. After the show, they spent a lot of time together and realised that they are in love.

Confirming that they have been dating for exactly 2.5 years now, Priyank expressed that he feels a sense of completeness with Benafsha and fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle. On being asked the reason behind keeping their relationship under wraps for so long, the actor said they wanted their space and privacy to work on their relationship. Considering the uncertainty in the world around future due to the current situation, they felt that life was too short to keep something so beautiful private.

