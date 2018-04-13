Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma has taken the internet with a massive storm in Badshah and Aastha Gill's latest music track titled Buzz. After collaborating in DJ Wale Babu, Badshah and Aastha have delivered another party track of the year. The music video has managed to garner more than 11 million views in just one day.

Speaking about his decision to feature in a music video, Priyank had earlier revealed that after doing shows like Spitsvilla, Roadies and Bigg Boss, he was done with the reality tv format for the moment and wanted to try something new. “When I was offered the song, I knew instantly that it is going to be huge because of its beats. I’m done with the reality show format for the moment and wanted to experiment. A music video is a great platform and one can’t ask for anything better than getting to share the screen with Aastha and Badshah. Aastha has killed it and while working with her, I understood why DJ Wale Babu was such a hit,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Vikas Gupta, Bigg Boss 11 second runner up and a close friend of Priyank, shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram handle and captioned, “Tujh Par Hi Focus Hai #priyanksharma . It’s an extremely proud moment from a background dancer to a song featured on you . May you reach greater heights and always remain grounded . Best of luck . Congratulations @aasthagill you rocked it . Looking amazing and your voice is 😍 @badboyshah you are effortlessly awesome #priyanksharma #buzz #TujhparhiFocus #Lostboys #Gratitude

